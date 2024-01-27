Hexart AI Starts Fourth Cohort to Skill Students in AI Tech

Hyderabad: The Nasscom Foundation, along with Hexagon and Li2 Technologies, has started the fourth cohort to train students in artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things. The training will be offered at the Hexart AI community centre in Hyderabad.

The centre presently enrolled around 50 students for the new cohort this year. The students will be developing projects through AI for resolving challenges in agriculture, traffic management problems, and detecting diabetic retinopathy. Hexart AI also does induction programmes to bring awareness about the latest technologies and its uses to students in schools and colleges.

“The initiative is dedicated to building a robust talent pool, especially for women,” said Nidhi Bhasin, chief executive officer, Nasscom Foundation.

Nasscom Foundation has worked towards ensuring that marginalised youth are given opportunities in the emerging digital economy. “Our philosophy of TechForGood is designed to create inclusive growth and digital equity across India,” she added.