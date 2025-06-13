Heartfulness Education Trust and Galgotias University ink a milestone MoU establishing a Centre of Indian Knowledge Systems

Noida: Heartfulness Education Trust (HET) and Galgotias University have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly establish the Centre of Indian Knowledge Systems (CIKS) at the Galgotias University campus in Greater Noida. This is the first-of-its-kind integration of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into a leading university’s mainstream curriculum. The centre envisioned as Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Kendra was inaugurated by Chief Guest Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission through a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Heartfulness Lounge at the campus. Other dignitaries included the top management and faculty of the university. The inauguration was followed by MoU signing and CIKS plaque unveiling. Rev. Daaji also led the participants through a guided meditation session followed by interaction with students and faculty.

The purpose of the HET and Galgotias university collaboration is to bring knowledge transfer of ancient Indian wisdom, consciousness studies, meditation practices, and holistic wellness programs to modern higher education, empowering students with values, emotional well-being, leadership skills, and purpose-driven living. The collaboration is purely non-commercial and solely intended for the well-being and holistic education. All the wellness programmes and Heartfulness Meditation sittings will be offered free of charge. The centre will serve as an example for collaborative research and faculty development platform advancing consciousness studies globally.

The Centre of Indian Knowledge Systems (CIKS) is first-of-its-kind institution integrating ancient Indian wisdom into higher education. The curriculum will be driving by equipping students with practical life skills to handle modern challenges such as stress, relationships, digital dependence, and substance abuse. Education will be based on building emotional intelligence, resilience, leadership, and a sense of purpose among students and faculty and creating a harmonious academic environment, enhancing both personal and academic performance.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University said regarding the MoU, “This collaboration is a milestone in what such a strategic partnership can achieve in research and implementation of evolution of human consciousness to nurture not just skilled professionals, but also responsible citizens rooted in values, balance, and purpose.”

Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Mission said about the collaboration, “This partnership enables us to raise a generation of future citizens and professional who have inner resilience deeply ingrained in them to handle the challenges with 21st century with timeless ancient wisdom and evolution of collective consciousness as the core value.”

The IKS-based curriculum will be tailor-made and elective credit courses under the Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Kendra. All the research output will be under the agreed IPR norms with all the Heartfulness IP being solely with HET; while Galgotias University would provide the space and infrastructure for Heartfulness meditation and initiatives. Free access to digital and learning platforms including Heartfulness App, Udemy courses, and self-learning platforms will be provided. Introductory and advanced wellness programs like "Wellness at Work", HHH (Health, Happiness & Heartfulness), and in-depth teacher training for faculty is also being offered through the MoU. A comprehensive 16-week life-skills and leadership development curriculum called HELM (Heartfulness Enabled Leadership Mastery) Program is also included. Leadership Conclaves and Workshops for senior leadership programs for university administrators; Internship Opportunities & Research Projects on Ethical and contemplative projects for students with faculty mentorship; Mental Health Support through ‘Voice That Cares’ mental health helpline for students and staff will be made available.



