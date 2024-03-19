Guru Nanak Institutions Hosts HR Conclave 2024: Focusing on AI, Upskilling, and Industry Insights

HYDERABAD: The inaugural Human Resources (HR) Conclave-2024, hosted by Guru Nanak Institutions (GNLI) recently, brought together over 30 top HR professionals to address the evolving landscape of hiring amidst lay-offs and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). Discussions highlighted the necessity for continuous upskilling in the face of technological shifts. Panelists emphasised the irreplaceable role of human intervention in core job functions, despite the rise of AI. Vinay Chopra, director of campus placements at GNI, spoke of the event's significance in spotlighting HR's pivotal role in the AI era, stressing the importance of communication, aptitude, and personality for students. With over 500 participants from GNI engaging in discussions and posing questions, the conclave served as a platform for bridging industry insights with student aspirations. Vice Chairman Sardar G.S Kohli commended GNI's proactive approach to addressing industry concerns and thanked industry professionals for their valuable contributions.



