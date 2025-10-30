Global Tech Tensions Deepen as US, China Clash Over Chips and Apps

The global technology race between the United States and China is rapidly turning into a full-blown Cold War, but make it Wi-Fi. Instead of missiles, they’re hurling TikTok bans, trade restrictions, and AI paranoia like it’s a global tech-themed dodgeball game. It is less about missiles and more about megabytes, a standoff where firewalls replace frontlines and sanctions substitute for soldiers.

What began as trade disagreements has now grown into a worldwide struggle for control over technology, digital platforms, and the future of artificial intelligence. The rivalry sometimes feels like two very powerful uncles arguing over who gets to hold the TV remote, except this “remote” is the semiconductor supply chain, and the “TV” is the entire internet. In the past year, both countries have tightened rules to protect their own technology interests. The U.S. government has imposed new export restrictions on advanced chipmaking tools to slow China’s progress in artificial intelligence and defense systems. In response, China limited the export of rare earth minerals like gallium and germanium, critical for chip manufacturing, guarding them as if they were the last pack of Maggi in a college hostel. Experts say this tug of war shows how semiconductors have become the most powerful tools of influence in the modern world, as important as oil once was in the last century.

Prisha Sakhare, is an International Baccalaureate student

At the same time, apps and social media platforms have entered the political spotlight. TikTok, one of the world’s most popular apps, has become a flashpoint in the digital battlefield. With more than 170 million users in the U.S., its Chinese ownership has sparked strong concerns in Washington about data security and privacy. Ex-President Biden has described Chinese apps as “digital Trojan horses,” while Beijing has accused the U.S. of paranoia and political theater.