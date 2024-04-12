Girls Outshine Boys in Inter First and Second Year Results in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Results of the Intermediate Public Examinations were released on Friday with the pass percentage for second year registered at 78 and first year at 67.

Out of 3,93,757 students who appeared for the IPE March, 2024, as many as 3,06,528 passed. Similarly, out of 4,61,273 who appeared for the exams, 3,10,875 passed in the general category.

In vocational category second year, 23,000 students passed out of the 32,339 who appeared for the test. The pass percentage was 71. For the first year, 23,181 students out of 38,483 passed, the pass percentage being 60.

The details were released by the secretary to the board of intermediate exams, Saurabh Gaur.

Girls outwitted boys as they registered a pass percentage of 81 in the second year. Out of the 2,04,908 girl students who appeared, 1,65,063 passed. In the first year too, they registered a pass percentage of 71. Out of 2,35,033 girls who appeared, 1,67,187 passed.

Boys registered a pass percentage of 75. Out of 1,88,849 boys who appeared, 1,41,465 passed in the second year. For the first year, boys registered a pass percentage of 64. Out of the 2,26,240 boys who appeared, 1,43,688 passed in the general category.

In vocational category also, girls registered a pass percentage of 80 for the second year exams and 70 for the first year, while boys recorded 59 per cent for the second year and 47 for the first year.

With regard to the highest and lowest pass percentages registered by the districts in general category in overall performance, Krishna topped by registering 90 per cent for the second year while Chittoor registered the lowest at 63. For the first year too, Krishna topped with 84 per cent while Alluri Sitarama Raju district registered the lowest at 48 per cent in the general category.

In the vocational category, in overall performance, Manyam topped among the districts by registering a pass percentage at 83 while Palnadu the lowest at 53 for the second year. For first year, Manyam registered the highest at 77 while YSR the lowest at 48.

Recounting: BIE announced a provision for recounting of marks for both first and second year students and for supply of scanned copy cum re-verification of valued answer scripts. Students may apply for Recounting and Re-verification from April 18 to 24.

Supplementary examinations: Theory exams will be held from May 24 to June 1 in two sessions from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Students can appear for the failed subjects and also for improvement of marks. The practicals will be held from May 1 to 4 at district headquarters only.

Exam fee: The date for payment of examination fee for IPASE at college level is from April 18 to 24.

Top districts: The top three districts which scored the highest pass percentage in the second year are Krishna-90, Guntur-87 and NTR-87 while in the first year, the toppers are Krishna-84, Guntur-81 and NTR-79.