Former NITI Aayog CEO, Shri Amitabh Kant takes over as Chairperson (Chancellor) of NIIT University (NU)

Hyderabad: Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the University of the Future, NIIT University (NU), is pleased to welcome former NITI Aayog CEO, Shri Amitabh Kant as its new Chairperson (Chancellor), effective March 10, 2025. He has succeeded acclaimed scientist Shri K Kasturirangan. This leadership transition marks a significant milestone in NU’s journey towards fostering industry-aligned education to develop future-ready talent.





A distinguished Indian bureaucrat, Shri Amitabh Kant brings deep expertise in policy-making, economic transformation, and innovation-led growth. During his tenure as CEO of NITI Aayog (2016–2022), Shri Kant spearheaded pioneering initiatives like the Atal Innovation Mission, Aspirational Districts Programme, and the National Programme on Artificial Intelligence, shaping India’s growth and development agenda. He also played a pivotal role in launching flagship programmes such as Make in India, Startup India, and Ease of Doing Business reforms, all of which focus heavily on creating a skilled and empowered workforce. In addition, Shri Kant’s key role in India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 positioned the country as a critical voice in global economic discussions. His deep commitment to skilling, innovation, and administrative excellence aligns closely with NIIT University’s vision of developing tech-enabled, industry-ready professionals.





Expressing his enthusiasm on taking over as Chairperson, Shri Amitabh Kant said: "It is an honour to join NIIT University, an institution that has consistently pioneered industry-linked education and skilling. In today’s rapidly evolving economy, universities must play a central role in nurturing innovation and preparing youth for emerging opportunities. I look forward to working with the university to advance its mission of creating a new-age talent pool aligned with national and global priorities."

NIIT University has established itself as a leader in industry-academia collaboration, with partnerships spanning over 700 industry entities, including IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, Morgan Stanley, and Deloitte. These collaborations have been instrumental in ensuring 100% placement for NU students since its inception, underlining the university's commitment to employability and real-world readiness.

Prof. Prakash Gopalan, President, NIIT University, said: "We are privileged to welcome Shri Amitabh Kant as Chairperson of NIIT University. His visionary leadership in driving India’s innovation and skilling landscape will be invaluable in shaping NU’s future. As we continue to strengthen our focus on technology, research, and industry integration, his guidance will help us take significant strides in developing a highly skilled, future-ready workforce."

NIIT University also takes this opportunity to express heartfelt gratitude to Shri K Kasturirangan for his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions to NU’s growth and reputation. Under his guidance, NU reinforced its position as a hub of industry-aligned education, research, and innovation. With Shri Amitabh Kant at the helm, NIIT University looks forward to scaling new heights in cutting-edge education, skilling, and global collaborations, continuing its mission of nurturing leaders and innovators of tomorrow.



