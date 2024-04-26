Study B. Tech in TIA US with Scholarships

Hyderabad: India has reached an all-time high in international student enrolment in 2023 with a 35% year-over-year increase and is predicted to reach a milestone of 2 million students by 2024.



If you want to send your child abroad to study B.Tech with scholarships then look no further than Texas International Academy. It is a junior college in Hyderabad that offers all-inclusive learning assistance to Class 11th & 12th students aspiring to attain a B. Tech degree in the USA.



Their program covers everything you need; starting from class 11th & 12th curriculum, test preparation for SAT and IELTS or TOEFL, application support for top universities, visa assistance, systematic approach to finding the best scholarship opportunities (assisting the student to receive merit-based or need-based, governmental or non-governmental scholarships) and even study tours to the USA during class 11th and 12th.











