ETS Launches TOEFL India Championship for Study Abroad Aspirants

New Delhi: ETS, a global education and talent solutions organization, is excited to introduce the TOEFL India Championship, a national level competition that is offering prize money to Indian study abroad aspirants. With total prize money of INR 15 lacs to be won, the TOEFL India Championship, designed specifically for Indian students, provides participants a platform to demonstrate English proficiency and academic excellence.



This nationwide competition consists of two rounds: Round 1 involves a 20-minute quiz while Round 2 requires participants to take the TOEFL iBT test up to July 31, 2024, offering the opportunity to compete for total prize money of INR 11 lacs to further their study abroad ambitions.



Speaking at the launch of TOEFL Championship, Sachin Jain – Country Manager, India & South Asia, ETS said: “The TOEFL competition is an opportunity for participants to showcase their English proficiency skills and win prize money that could support part cost of their overseas education journey. TOEFL iBT is a world-leading test accepted by more than 12,500 universities and institutions across 160 countries, and a growing number of Indians are taking TOEFL iBT test year on year.” He added “The competition is an endeavor from ETS to encourage and support young scholars in fulfilling their study abroad dreams. Being a mission driven organization, ETS has always been at the forefront of supporting the learning & development of test takers around the world.”



The TOEFL India Championship is open for a diverse range of participants, includes eligible candidates from 3rd or 4th year college students currently pursuing undergraduate programs at accredited Indian Higher Education Institutions. Furthermore, individuals who have completed undergraduate or graduate studies in India and are eyeing higher education opportunities abroad are encouraged to join. Notably, professionals with up to two (2) years of verifiable full-time or part-time work experience are also eligible. This inclusive criteria ensures that aspiring scholars and professionals alike have the opportunity to compete for the TOEFL India Championship.



More recently, ETS launched the TOEFL TestReady platform – the online platform aids aspirants in efficient preparation with personalized learning paths and progress tracking. TOEFL iBT scores are accepted by 100% of the universities and colleges across US, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand. These are also accepted by the top European universities and most preferred in France and Germany.

