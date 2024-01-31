Over 50K GITAM Students Pledge Drug-Free India with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

National: GITAM (Deemed to be University) in collaboration with The Art of Living Foundation, hosted an electrifying EduYouth Meet on January 30th on their Visakhapatnam campus. In a record-breaking Asia Book of Records feat, over 50,000 students and educators united at the GITAM EduYouth Meet, pledging their voices to a drug-free India and igniting a youth empowerment movement.

The charismatic presence of renowned spiritual leader and global humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ignited the day. He ignited 50,000 young minds to take a groundbreaking pledge under the banner #SayNoToDrugs, solidifying their commitment to a healthier, brighter future. GITAM believes that wellness transcends campus walls, shaping this EduYouth Meet into a wave of empowerment for all students, not just our own.

"Mental health is a big global issue today," acknowledged Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, echoing a concern resonating worldwide. "We need to remind ourselves that the world belongs to us, especially the youth. We can uplift the whole planet once we overcome hurdles like drugs and stress." His inspiring message reverberated through the crowd, urging them to take ownership of their mental well-being and embrace positivity.

The event served as a testament to GITAM's unwavering commitment to holistic student development. "At GITAM," stated M Sri Bharat, President of GITAM Deemed to be University, "we believe in empowering our students beyond academics. In partnership with The Art of Living, we've helped over 2,000 students and 100 faculty members experience the YES+ program, promoting student leadership and well-being. We strive to equip our youth with the tools and values to navigate life's challenges and forge a path towards a healthy and fulfilling future."

Later, renowned rock band Jammers electrified the atmosphere with their performance, leaving the audience energised and united in their resolve for a brighter tomorrow.

The EduYouth Meet was a spark of hope, ignited in the hearts of over 50,000 young minds, promising a future where India shines brighter, fueled by the power of education, empowerment, and a resounding commitment to a life free from stress and addictions.

GITAM plans to continue hosting impactful events and initiatives that empower young minds, paving the way for a brighter, healthier future for all.

Key Takeaways

Over 50,000 students and educators pledged to a drug-free India under the #SayNoToDrugs banner.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasised the importance of mental well-being and urged youth to overcome challenges like drugs and stress.GITAM, in partnership with The Art of Living, showcased its dedication to holistic student development through initiatives like the YES+ program.

The event concluded with a high-energy performance by Jammers, leaving the audience inspired and united.