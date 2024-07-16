Duolingo launches intermediate English course to empower English learners, aiming for B2 proficiency

To assist English learners worldwide, including in India, Duolingo, the world’s leading language-learning platform, has introduced a new intermediate English course. Available on all Android and iOS devices, this course is designed to enhance learners English proficiency to a B2 level, providing them with advanced English skills for education and career growth.



English serves as a crucial global language, facilitating connections among people across different regions and granting access to global opportunities. According to the recent Duolingo Language Report (DLR), English is the most learned language on Duolingo across 122 countries, including India. When it comes to the average number of lessons completed daily on Duolingo, English learners in India are #1, underscoring the significant demand and importance of English proficiency in the country.



For Indian learners on Duolingo, mastering English is significant for various reasons. Education is the primary driver for 40% of Indians learning English on the platform, while other motivations include the desire to connect with people, prepare for travel, or spend time productively. Additionally, it's worth noting that 78% of Duolingo learners in India are under the age of 30, many of whom are seeking opportunities to further their studies or advance their careers. The intermediate English course aims to address these diverse motivations, helping learners on Duolingo achieve their personal and professional goals by enhancing their English proficiency.



Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director at Duolingo, stated, "English proficiency is an asset that can unlock numerous opportunities not just in India but globally. We believe the Intermediate English course will be instrumental in helping our users get closer to their language learning aspirations and realise their professional or academic ambitions. Our goal is to support their educational and professional journeys by providing them with the tools they need to excel in a globalized world."



The intermediate English course is available to learners using the app in English. In addition to English, Duolingo offers over 100 courses across 40 distinct languages, from Spanish, French, German, and Japanese, to Klingon, and can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play Store.