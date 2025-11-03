Deva Priyakumar Appointed as Dean of RnD at IIIT Hyderabad

Chennai: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) announced the appointment of Prof. U. Deva Priyakumar as its new Dean of Research & Development, succeeding Prof. C.V. Jawahar, who held the position for two consecutive terms.

Prof. Deva Priyakumar is a Professor and the Founding Project Director of IHub-Data, a technology innovation hub at IIIT Hyderabad. Until recently, he also served as Head of the Center for Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics (CCNSB). His research spans AI applications in Chemistry and Biology, computer-aided drug design, and AI for healthcare.

With over 150 publications in reputed international journals, Prof. Priyakumar’s research has earned him several prestigious recognitions, including the Chemical Research Society of India Medal, Indian National Science Academy Medal, Innovative Young Biotechnologist Award, and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science Invitation Fellowship.

Congratulating him on the appointment, Prof. Sandeep K. Shukla, Director, IIIT Hyderabad, said, “Prof. Deva Priyakumar’s leadership and research excellence have been instrumental in shaping IIIT Hyderabad’s interdisciplinary research culture. His vision and deep engagement with both fundamental and translational research make him the ideal choice to lead our R&D efforts into the next phase of innovation and societal impact.”

Acknowledging his new role, Prof. Deva Priyakumar said, “IIIT Hyderabad is very well known for its excellence in research and innovation with collaborations across research groups from industry and government agencies. I am honoured to be given the responsibility to lead the institute’s research efforts from the front. I look forward to working towards our larger vision of expanding the research capacity, engaging in initiatives for solving real-life problems, and intensifying research translation.”