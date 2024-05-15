Deadline extended for AP PECET

Vijayawada: Acharya Nagarjuna University, which is conducting the AP Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET), has extended the deadline for submission of the applications till May 31, without payment of any late fee. Interested can submit their applications by paying a late fee of up to ` 1000 till June 14. Physical examination for the applicants will be held at the university's sports hall from June 25 .



University convener Prof. P. Johnson said that the candidates would be allowed to submit their applications without any late fee till May 31. Those who submit their applications between May 31 and June 7 would have to pay a late fee of ` 500 and a late fee of ` 1000 would be charged from those who submit their applications between June 7 and 14.

For more details on AP PECET, interested can contact 0863-2346218.