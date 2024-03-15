CM Sets Foundation for National Law University in Kurnool

KURNOOL: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy set the foundation stone for the National Law University in Lakshmipuram, Kallur mandal, on Thursday.

The university, spread over 150 acres, is envisioned to ensure excellence in legal education in the region, he said.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 1,011 crore, reaffirms the state government's commitment to nurturing intellectual growth and legal acumen among the state's youth.

Along with High Court judges, judges of other courts, heads of legal institutions, advocates and law department staff, the Chief Minister conducted the traditional Bhoomi Puja after his arrival at Orvakal airport.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude and explained the historical significance of this initiative. He said this was a fulfillment of the promises he made to the people of Rayalaseema and echoed the principles of fair justice outlined in the Sribagh Agreement of 1937.

This agreement had pledged to establish a High Court in Kurnool.

Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled plans for development of Kurnool as a legal hub. He announced the establishment of various legal departments and commissions in the region, including the state consumer dispute and redressal commission, the AP legal metrology commission, the AP Labour commission, the AP VAT appellate tribunal, the AP Waqf board, the Lokayukta office, and the AP human rights commission offices.

He said these initiatives signified an integrated approach towards strengthening the legal framework and ensuring justice for all.

Chairperson of the state HR commission Justice M.S. Murti, Lokayuka Justice Lakshmana Reddy, law secretary Satya Prabhakara Rao, finance minister Buggana Rajendranath, legislators Katasani Rambhupal, Hafeez Khan, K. Sridevi, Chennakesava Reddy, P. Sudhakar, Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah, collector G. Srijana, DIG Ch. Vijaya Rao and others were present.