Classmate Hosts All Rounder National Grand Finale in Delhi

NEW DELHI:Classmate, the leading notebook brand in India, hosted the annual Classmate All Rounder National Grand Finale in Delhi in alignment with the Government's New Education Policy 2020.

The event engaged 4.5 lakh students from 2764 schools across 33 cities, serving as a multi-skill inter-school challenge and accreditation platform for holistic skill development. Mr. Joseph Emmanuel, Director of Academics at CBSE, was the chief guest, and esteemed judges like Saina Nehwal and Swanand Kirkire provided encouragement.Aligned with the National Education Policy, Classmate Allrounder focuses on experiential and enjoyable education, nurturing students in various skills beyond academics. The CAR Platform, developed by Classmate, allows students to showcase skills like general knowledge, writing, physical fitness, group discussion, public speaking, creativity, and performing arts. The competition includes three rounds—School, City, and National Finals—resulting in All Rounder scores, motivating students to benchmark themselves nationally.The program introduces the Star School Rating, encouraging schools to develop comprehensive infrastructure for innovation and interactive learning.Speaking about CAR and the National Finale, Mr. Vikas Gupta, Chief Executive of the Education and Stationary Products Business Division at ITC Ltd., said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the CAR Challenge, and I wish every participant an educational journey filled with self-discovery, development of well-rounded capabilities and having a fulfilling learning experience. With a focus on these new ways of learning and recognizing students for their all-round accomplishments, along with rewarding schools that prioritize holistic development, Classmate Allrounder strives to establish an ecosystem where holistic development takes precedence. Classmate is dedicated to playing a key role in bringing the vision of the National Education Policy to fruition and fostering the comprehensive growth of students across India.”“The guiding motto of Classmate is 'Enjoy Learning,' and we aspire to be a constant companion in the learning journey of India's student population. Our commitment involves close collaboration with CBSE, ICSE, state and other education boards. Classmate is dedicated to celebrating students and recognizing the unique potential within each child,” Mr. Gupta added.Along with All Rounder, Classmate brings to life its motto of enjoy learning and growth of students, through its entire range of other offerings, like Origami notebooks that encourage creativity and critical thinking, augmented reality notebooks educating students on important STEM concepts in an engaging immersive format, the Interaktiv Artscape, to let students unleash the true artist in them, and the new Myclassmate app, providing engaging games for skill development & capability-building.