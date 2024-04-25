Celebrations break out after Inter results

In the IPE system, students transition directly from the structured school environment to the more independent college life. This transition often brings about behavioural changes, including a shift from the regimented school uniform to more casual attire.Typically, most parents remain concerned about their children's academic pursuits in the Intermediate phase, as they take up new subject combinations, which are different from what they studied at school level.It is considered that this period brings about greater mental strain for parents than for the students, especially in the wake of the academic pressure on today's teenagers.Nila Jyothi, a resident of Alwal, shared her delight in her daughter's achievement, highlighting the dedication she exhibited by waking up early to study, alongside pursuing her passion for painting and maintaining social connections. As her daughter's academic performance holds weight for future engineering studies, there was undoubtedly a sense of relief tinged with pride.Similarly, Shara Sheba, who resides in KPHB Colony, said she never exerted pressure on her daughter, Achsah, and allowed her to chart out her academic journey independently. This approach seemed to have paid off, as Achsah's achieved commendable results, without the burden of unrealistic expectations.Rachapalli Lakshmi, a resident of Peerzadiguda, said her daughter's success in the Intermediate exams sparked celebrations in their household. As the sole daughter, the weight of educational expectations only heightened the family's joy at this milestone.