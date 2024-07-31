CCoE to organise Great AppSec Hackathon 2024 in August

Hyderabad: The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) in collaboration with DSCI and Government of Telangana will organise the first round of 'Great AppSec Hackathon 2024' on August 9 and 10.

The Great AppSec Hackathon 2024 is a global competition aimed at empowering college students and professionals to tackle critical challenges in Application Security.

Over 7,000 students from across the world have already registered for the program and the registrations will continue till August 4.

The CCoE had announced a prize money of Rs 9 lakhs for Indian students. Interested candidates can log in to their official website for more details.