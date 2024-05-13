CBSE Toppers Credit Strategic Preparation and Personal Passion for Success

Hyderabad: In the first exams with competence-based questions, girls outshone boys in the CBSE exams for Classes 10 and 12. The pass percentage stood at 93.6 per cent for Class 10 and 87.98 for Class 12, both marginally above last year. The number of students scoring 95 per cent and above also rose this year.

In the Class-10 exams, girls did better than boys by 2.04 percentage points while in Class 12 by 6.4 percentage points.

Incidentally, the toppers swore by a blend of dedication, strategic preparation and personal passion.

City toppers of the 2024 CBSE board exams, for which results were released on Monday, showed that they were not the typical bookworms but regular kids enjoying, very 'slightly differently' with their ambitious visions and well-rounded preparations.

Leading the results with 99.2 per cent, Rishi Shekhar Shukla credited his success to a rigorous regimen of study and regular breaks, a strategy influenced by his parents, both scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"I am deeply interested in machine learning and artificial intelligence, areas I plan to focus on as I pursue further studies. I aim to contribute to cutting-edge research and development as I love to think, reason and be creative," the topper, who also scored a 100 percentile in JEE, told Deccan Chronicle.

Divya Jannapureddy from Class 10 said that her success came not just by adhering strictly to her textbooks but maintaining a balanced life, including daily breaks to recharge herself.

"I dream of becoming a physicist specialising in astronomy as it has been a driving force. I've always been passionate about exploring beyond earth and my learning has never been limited to my books," she said.

Suhas Padala, BPC student, who scored 98.4 per cent, said he balanced his academic pursuits with extracurricular activities like cricket, singing and playing the keyboard.

"I hope to pursue a career in medicine but I am also considering IAS and IPS - serving my diverse interests and commitment to serving the society," he said.

Aakriti Sahoo, with 97 per cent, attributed her success to the supportive environment provided by her school, and spoke at length about the significant encouragement from her teachers and the role of peers in her academic journey.

"My craving for excellence has always been supported by a foundation of passion for learning, nurtured deftly by my family and mentors," she said.

Despite overall improvements in pass rates, there was a notable decline in the performance among transgender students, with their pass rate dropping from 60 per cent in 2023 to 50 per cent in 2024.