CBSE Releases Timetable for Class 10, 12 Board Examinations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final schedule of Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2026.

The examinations are scheduled to commence from February 17, 2026, at 10.30 am. To allow the students and schools to plan their preparation well in advance and perform their best, the Board released the tentative schedule on September 24, 2025.

The CBSE, an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Education, for the first time released the final date sheet very early, nearly 110 days, before the examinations. It has been possible due to the timely submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) by schools. The early release of the exam schedule is expected to allow students, parents and teachers plan their programmes properly.

During preparation of the date sheet, the CBSE ensured sufficient gaps between two subjects. The timetable also accommodated the dates of the entrance examinations for Class 12 students, to enable them appear for both the board and competitive exams effectively. The Board also avoided more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two exams of the same student fall on the the same day.

The CBSE has prepared the timetable schedule based on registration data from Class IX and XI students.

The officials CBSE date sheet for classes 10 and 12 examinations scheduled in 2026 can be downloaded from the board's website.

How to download the date sheet

Visit the official CBSE website at https://www.cbse.gov.in.

Click on the "examinations" tab on the homepage

In the dropdown menu, click on the "date sheet".

Click on the CBSE Date Sheet X-XII Final 2026 pdf and download it. Save it for future reference.

Direct link to download the CBSE Class X final date sheet 2026

Direct link to download the CBSE Class XII final date sheet 2026