CBSE class 12 results: 87.98% students pass Board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class XII results on Monday.87.98% of students pass the board exams. Passing percentage increased by 0.65% since last year.18417 schools gave the CBSE class XII examinations at 7126 centres. This year the overall pass percentage is 87.98 a 0.65 percent increase since 2023. The Trivandrum region registered the highest pass percentage at 99.91 per centIn the overall Delhi region, a 94.9 per cent pass percentage was recorded. 91.52% of Girls passed the exam whereas 85.12% of boys passed the exam with the Girls outshining boys by 6.40%.Candidates can check their marks at the official websites -- results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.The results are available on the UMANG app, Digilocker app, Pariksha Sangam portal, and through the SMS facility.The CBSE class 12 and 10 exams began on February 15 with class 10 board exams ending on March 13 and class 12 on April 2.Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams.The class 10 results are yet to be announced. Looking at the past year's trends, in 2023, the CBSE results were announced on May 12. While in the year 2022, it was declared on July 22.