British Council GREAT Scholarships 2024 for Indian Students

British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, has announced the GREAT Scholarships 2024, in partnership with the UK government’s GREAT Britain campaign. The GREAT Scholarships offer students from India the opportunity to undertake postgraduate taught studies in the UK from autumn 2024, across various fields of study.This year 25 UK universities are offering 26 postgraduate GREAT scholarships to Indian students as part of the programme, across a variety of subjects like Finance, Marketing, Business, Psychology Design, Humanities, Dance and more. Each GREAT scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 that will be paid towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course in the UK for the 2024-25 academic year.The GREAT Scholarships programme 2024 also offers two scholarships for Justice and Law studies, to Indian students, in partnership with the Ministry for Justice. These scholarships are offered at two participating higher education institutions, delivering outstanding programmes in the legal field. Indian students interested in pursuing various courses such as human rights, property law, criminal justice, commercial law and more can apply for these scholarships.Additionally, for the 2024-25 academic year, there are four Science and Technology scholarships available across four UK Universities. Indian students have the opportunity to apply for courses covering a variety of science and technology-related subjects, such as artificial intelligence, sustainable engineering, and psychology, among others, at any of the participating higher education institutions.The GREAT Scholarships aim to widen access to UK education in India and celebrates the diverse range of institutions in the UK that offer a vast number of courses for students to choose from. With over 133,237 of Indian students choosing to study in the UK each year, the GREAT Scholarships aim to build on the strong links between the UK and India and continue to welcome all Indian students to the UK.Students intending to apply for the scholarships must have received an offer of entry from one of the participating universities and must satisfy all entry requirements for the chosen course as stated by the respective university.For more information about the GREAT Scholarships, please visit the British Council website.