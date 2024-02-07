B M Birla Science Centre Organizes Hyderabad Science Quiz

Hyderabad: The B M Birla Science Centre, Hyderabad organized the Hyderabad Science Quiz 2023-24 for the second consecutive year for school students of the city jointly with the Indian Society of Remote Sensing (ISRS), Hyderabad Chapter.

The final round of the Hyderabad Science Quiz 2023-24 took place on February 6, 2024 at the B M Birla Science Centre. The First Prize was won by Surya - The Global School carrying a cash prize of Rs. 15,000/-. The Second Prize went to Sanghamitra School with a cash prize of Rs. 12,000/-. The First runner-up was the DAV Public School team, winning a cash prize of Rs. 9,000/- and the Second runner-up, Vikas The Concept School team, won a cash prize of Rs. 6,000/-. The winners were also given Trophies and certificates along with the cash prize.

K G Kumar, Director, B M Birla Science Centre, Dr. K. Sreenivas, Deputy Director, NRSC & Chairman, ISRS-Hyderabad Chapter, R. Suraj Reddy, secretary, ISRS-Hyderabad Chapter distributed prizes to the students.