Arjas Steel grants 100% scholarship to 12 underprivileged students from Tadipatri

Tadipatri: Arjas Steel has selected 12 students for a three year full residential scholarship to pursue a course in an engineering discipline of their choice at Sandur Polytechnic College, Yeshwanthnagar in Sandur, Karnataka.

10 girls and 2 boys are the beneficiaries of the “Sandur Vidya Protsaha Scholarship” (SVPS) – an initiative by Arjas Steels aimed at empowering underprivileged students through education. The scholarship is awarded to deserving 10th-grade pass-outs, selected through an entrance examination and personal interviews. This initiative allows these students to undertake diploma courses in Electronics & Communication, Civil, Computer Science, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering.

"We are proud to announce the Sandur Vidya Protsaha Scholarship (SVPS) for the year 2025. This year, 10 girls and 2 boys from villages surrounding Tadipatri Mandal have been selected. At Arjas Steels, we wish them success and encourage them to pursue their dreams. We look forward to continuing and expanding this initiative to reach more students in the future,” said Mr. Pasupuleti Anand CEO Arjas Steels

The SVPS program is designed to support students from government schools in and around Tadipatri Mandal by offering 100% free residential education at Sandur Polytechnic College, Yeshwanthnagar – a prestigious institution in Sandur, Karnataka.

Mr. Anand further added, “An estimated ₹1.5 lakhs per student per year will be spent under the SVPS program, covering tuition fees, hostel accommodation, uniforms, books, and other essentials. This totals full support for three years of polytechnic education. This initiative represents a significant step toward improving the educational opportunities and future prospects of underprivileged rural youth.”

The admission letters were handed over to the selected students by Sri Nagaraju Garu (MEO, Tadipatri), Sri Jayaprakash Devraj Garu (COO), Sri Rajesh Ranjan Thakur Garu (Plant HR), Sri Narender Misa Garu (CSR Coordinator), and other Arjas Steels staff. Parents of the selected students also attended the event.