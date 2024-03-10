APRJC Entrance Exam on April 25

Kurnool: AP Residential Junior College, district coordinator of Banavasi Dr J. Srinivas Gupta, has announced that applications are now open for admission into Andhra Pradesh Gurukula Vidyalayas. Eligible students seeking admission in classes 5, 6, 7, and 8 for the academic year 2024-2025 can apply online before March 31. The entrance test is scheduled on April 25 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Furthermore, female students from Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadapa, and Chittoor districts of the Rayalaseema region can apply for the first year intermediate and degree courses.

Thirty percent of seats will be reserved in Gyarampally, Kodganahalli, and Nagarjunasagar for students of Rayalaseema applying for the first year of the degree.

There are also available seats in Nimmakuru for vocational courses. Interested students should apply online before March 31 at https://aprs.apcfss.in. The entrance test for these courses is scheduled on April 25 from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, the official said.