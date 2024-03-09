APPSC Group-1 screening test on March 17

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the details of the screening test schedule for the recruitment of Group-I Services. The examination is scheduled to take place on March 17, 2024, at 18 district centers throughout the state. The screening test comprises two objective-type papers. Paper-I is scheduled from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, followed by Paper-II, which will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Candidates are instructed to download their hall tickets from the Commission's official website (https://psc.ap.gov.in/) starting March 10, 2024. The Commission urged applicants to obtain their hall tickets well in advance and thoroughly review the provided exam guidelines and instructions. To ensure a smooth examination process, candidates were advised to familiarize themselves with the location of their designated test center in advance, ensuring timely arrival on the exam day.