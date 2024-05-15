Applications for Admission in ITIs Till June 10

Vijayawada: Director of AP employment and training institute Dr B Navya said interested students are invited to submit online applications for admissions into engineering and non-engineering courses at government and private Industrial Training Institute (ITI) colleges for the next academic year.

Eligible candidates can fill the online applications at iti.ap.gov.in till June 10.

Students while filling the application should make sure there are no errors in it, Navya said in a statement.

For more details, the students are directed to contact the principal of the nearest government ITI, it added.