AP roping in future skills’ experts for government schools

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to make students studying in government-run schools proficient in skills that will be required in future, state government is recruiting 2,379 future skill experts, who will be deployed across the 7,094 government schools from June 12, 2024.

Principal secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash said they will be recruiting the future skill experts from among the fourth-year engineering graduates.

These engineering students will train school students in digital skills required and support the school students in improving their learning outcomes.

Praveen Prakash said the initiative aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. This will equip students with skills to compete in the globalised job market.

Explaining the selection process of the future skill experts, the principal secretary said regional joint directors (RJDs) and district educational officers (DEOs) will collaborate with engineering college principals to select these experts.

The RJDs and DEOs will submit their lists by May 21. One each candidate from the 26 districts will be chosen on May 27. On June 12, one future skills expert will start training students of government high schools in the skills that will be required in the future.

On training materials, Praveen Prakash said the selected future skills experts will receive an e-textbook containing foundational concepts from a three-year engineering programme. This book will help the experts teach 8th graders of the government schools.