AP Polycet 2024 Hall Tickets Now Available

DC Correspondent
17 April 2024 5:03 AM GMT
Visakhapatnam:The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has released the hall tickets for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (Polycet) 2024.

Candidates who applied for Polycet 2024 can download their hall tickets starting 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Simply visit the official Polycet website to access your hall ticket.
The Polycet 2024 entrance exam will be held statewide on Saturday, April 27, 2024.
SBTET encourages everyone to download their hall tickets as soon as possible and carefully review the details for accuracy. If you encounter any discrepancies, don't hesitate to contact the Polycet helpline for assistance.


