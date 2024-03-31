AP Govt Starts Free Coaching for Polycet-2024

Vijayawada: Technical education commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani said free of cost, special training classes will be held for students appearing for Polycet-2024 in 87 government and 182 private polytechnic colleges.

The Polycet will be held on April 27.

The government's comprehensive training programme will start on April 1 and go on till April 25, said Nagarani, who is also the chairman of State Institute of Technical Education and Training. Students who have appeared in the tenth standard examinations in the academic year 2023-24 and those who have passed the tenth standard in the supplementary examinations can also attend the free training.

While thousands of students have already registered for the coaching, Nagarani said interested students can enrol on Monday as well by contacting the principals of the colleges.

During the classes, study material prepared in Telugu and English will be provided to the students free of cost.

The classes will start from 9 am and end at 1 pm, during which two hours would be devoted to mathematics, one hour each to physics and chemistry.

To fully prepare the students, a mock test will be held on April 25, Nagarani said.

The last date to submit online applications for Polycet-2024 is on April 5.