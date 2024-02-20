Anantapur: The Central University of Andhra Pradesh has started conducting a series of On-Campus Placement Drives for the final-year students of UG & PG Programmes from February 16.

Vice-chancellor Prof SA Kori said the institute would build on the success of this placement drive. Future initiatives would focus on strengthening industry-academia partnerships, enhancing students’ employability skills and attracting a broader spectrum of companies to the campus.

As part of the on-campus placement drives, recruiters from the organisation AstraGen visited the university on Feb 16 to seek young talent from the pool of potential candidates.

The selection process includes a pre-placement talk, written test, interviews and final selection. Some 54 students from various departments attended the selection process and 22 students were offered jobs.

The Data Marshall visited the Central University of AP on Feb 17. They conducted a pre-placement session, shedding light on their organisational culture, values and career paths. Rigorous skill assessments, encompassing aptitude tests, JAM, group discussions and technical interviews were held to evaluate the capabilities of candidates. This ensured a comprehensive and fair selection process. Twenty-two students out of 82 participants received job offers on the spot.

The campus placement at CU-AP served as a pivotal moment for the students to embark on their professional journeys.