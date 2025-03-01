Anurag University hosts TEDxAnuragU 2025

Hyderabad: Anurag University played host to TEDxAnuragU 2025, a compelling event that brought together thought leaders, innovators and experts from diverse fields. Centred around the theme “Next is Now”, the event aimed to spark conversations on progress, reform and the urgency of embracing the future. Discussions ranged from revolutionising education and reimagining leadership to leveraging creativity, sustainability, and emerging technologies. The speakers explored how resilience, innovation, and the power of networks are shaping a rapidly evolving world, inspiring attendees to think beyond conventions and take charge of change.

A line-up of distinguished speakers captivated the audience with insights spanning social reform, technology, entrepreneurship and the arts. Among the prominent speakers was Dr B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, founder of Cyient and former Chairperson of NASSCOM, who shared his perspective on the future of AI and how to leverage its potential. Mrs. AkkineniAmala, celebrated actress, activist and founder of Blue Cross, spoke on reform and kindness, underlining the need for social responsibility and change.

Education reform was a key focus of the event, with Dr. Jayaprakash Narayan, former IAS officer and the founder of FDR and LokSatta party, delivering a talk on the necessity of reforms in school education. He addressed critical issues in the education system and called for structural improvements. Mr. Ramakrishna Momidi, Senior Vice President at Deloitte, emphasised the importance of professional networking in his talk.

The intersection of technology and sustainability was another highlight of the event. Mr. RiddhishSoni, CEO of AUMSAT Technologies, delivered a thought-provoking session on smart solutions advocating for innovative approaches to tackle environmental challenges.

Creativity and unconventional learning were also given equal importance. Agniv Vinoth, a young video creator, inspired attendees with his out-of-the-box perspective, challenging the limitations of traditional education. Mr. SandilyaPisapati, violinist, singer, composer and an alumnus of Anurag University took the audience through the art of blending melody with storytelling, showcasing the transformative power of music. Mr. Karthi Subbaraman, Senior Creative Designer at Salesforce, India, talked about how to look through a designer’s lens, urging individuals to embrace innovation with a proactive mindset.

Ms. Nishtha Yogesh’s session showcased how ideas can transform lives and how she is inspiring women to take up leadership roles. In addition to the talks, the event featured mesmerising performances, including sand art, which added an artistic touch to the proceedings. The event provided a dynamic platform for exchanging ideas, inspiring attendees to break boundaries and take action in their respective fields.

With TEDxAnuragU 2025, Anurag University reaffirmed its commitment to offering a learning environment that is beyond the classroom. On the whole, the event stood out as a great learning experience for participants by fostering dialogue, innovation and progress. It left them with a resounding message—the future is not distant; the Next is Now.