ANTHE, AESL’s National Scholarship Exam Online and Offline in October

Hyderabad: Marking 15 glorious years of its flagship scholarship examination ANTHE, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces the launch of the latest edition of the highly anticipated Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2024. The popular and most-sought after exam offers students from Class VII-XII the chance to earn up to 100% scholarships along with significant cash awards, helping them achieve their dreams of a successful career in medicine or engineering.

This year, an exciting addition includes a 5-day all-expenses-paid trip to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, for five outstanding students. The John F. Kennedy Space Centre, located in Florida, is one of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) ten field centres in the United States.

ANTHE scholarship recipients will benefit from Aakash's extensive coaching programs, which prepare students for exams such as NEET, JEE, State CETs, and scholarships like NTSE and Olympiads.

Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, CEO and MD of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), remarked, “ANTHE has played a crucial role in bridging the gap between the aspirations and abilities of countless students. Celebrating these 15 years of ANTHE, we have worked to make our courses accessible to deserving students across the nation, regardless of their location. ANTHE enables students to prepare for NEET and IIT-JEE exams at their own pace, wherever they are. We anticipate strong participation in ANTHE 2024 and are dedicated to guiding students towards a bright future.”

Celebrating its 15th successful year, ANTHE has a distinguished record of nurturing top achievers. Over the years, many of its students have excelled in prestigious examinations, including top ranks in NEET UG and JEE Advanced. Some notable achievers who enrolled in Aakash through ANTHE and secured top ranks are: Rishi Shekhar Shukla (JEE Advanced 2024 AIR 25); Krishna Sai Shishir (JEE Advanced 2024 AIR 67); Abhishek Jain (JEE Advanced 2024 AIR 78) among others. In NEET 2023, our top scorers were Kaustav Bauri (AIR 03); Dhruv Advani (AIR 05); Surya Siddharth N (AIR 06); Aditya Neeraje (AIR 27) and Aakash Gupta (AIR 28).

ANTHE 2024 will take place from October 19-27, 2024, in both online and offline modes across 26 states and union territories in India. In addition to scholarships of up to 100%, top scorers will also receive cash awards.

ANTHE offline exams will be conducted on October 20 and 27, 2024 starting 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at all 315+ centers of Aakash Institute across the country while online exams can be taken from October 19 to 27, 2024 anytime during the exam window. Students can choose a one-hour slot convenient to them.

ANTHE will be a one-hour test carrying a total of 90 marks and comprising 40 multiple-choice questions based on the grade and stream aspirations of students. For Class VII-IX students, the questions will cover subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and Mental Ability. For Class X students aspiring for medical education, the questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mental Ability, while for engineering aspirants of the same class, the questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Mental Ability. Similarly, for Class XI-XII students who aim for NEET, questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology, while for engineering aspirants they will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The last date for submitting the enrolment form for ANTHE 2024 is three days before the commencement of the online exam and seven days before the offline exam. The exam fee is INR 200 for both offline and online modes. Students can also avail a flat 50% discount on the registration fee if they register before 15th August 2024.

Results for ANTHE 2024 will be declared on November 08, 2024, for Class X students, November 13, 2024, for Class VII to IX, and November 16, 2024, for Class XI and XII students. The results will be available on our ANTHE website.