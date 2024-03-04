Anirudh Tops YSR Health University MBBS Exams

Kakinada: Attaluri Sai Anirudh emerged as the topper in the final year MBBS examinations conducted by YSR Health University. Dr Parvati secured the third position, while Srilatha and Raghavendra achieved distinctions. All four students hail from Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) in Kakinada.

Celebrating the success, RMC organised a meeting on Sunday. Dr Lakshmi Narasimham, the college’s principal and director of medical education, lauded the achievement, highlighting the 99 per cent pass rate of RMC’s MBBS students. He emphasised the college’s commitment to providing quality medical education. Dr Devi Madhavi and Dr A. Vishnu Vardhan, vice-principals of RMC, were also present at the event.