Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Students Shine in Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships

Hyderabad: Reliance Foundation has announced the eagerly awaited results for its prestigious Undergraduate Scholarships 2024-25 cohort, marking another milestone in empowering India's youth.

In a resounding testament to its commitment to education, 5,000 exceptional undergraduate scholars have been selected from nearly one lakh applicants across India. These scholarships aim to nurture academic brilliance, build leadership potential, and shape the future of India’s next generation.

This initiative forms part of Reliance Foundation's 2022 pledge to provide 50,000 scholarships over the next 10 years, solidifying its position as India's largest private scholarship programme. The programme underscores Reliance Foundation’s belief in education as a transformative tool to drive progress and enable equal opportunities.

Scholarship Highlights

5,000 scholars selected this year from diverse disciplines and states across India.

Each scholar receives financial aid of up to Rs. 2 lakhs, covering tuition, hostel, and other educational costs.

Approximately 70% of the selected scholars come from households with annual incomes of less than Rs. 2.5 lakhs, ensuring the scholarships reach those who need them the most.

A holistic capacity-building programme offers mentorship, professional development, and opportunities for leadership training, beyond financial assistance.

On this occasion, a spokesperson from Reliance Foundation shared: "“We are delighted to recognise and support these exceptional young minds. Through the prestigious Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships, we aim to empower students to reach their full potential and make significant contributions to India's growth story. The scholarship programme received an overwhelming response, with a highly competitive application process. This year we have received close to one lakh applications, the selected scholars are among the most meritorious students in the country. Education is the key to unlocking opportunities, and we are proud to be a part of these students' transformative journeys”

The 2024-25 cohort highlights the academic excellence of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with both states emerging as national leaders in the number of shortlisted candidates. With respect to permanent residential status, Andhra Pradesh emerged as the #1 state nationally, contributing 850 candidates. Telangana secured the 4th spot, with 411 candidates. Together, the two Telugu states contributed an impressive 1,261 candidates (25.22% of the total 5,000 candidates), underscoring their significant role in shaping India’s academic future.

As per the Institute State-wise data, Andhra Pradesh ranked 3rd nationally, with 549 candidates shortlisted by institutes while Telangana ranked 7th, contributing 306 candidates in this category. Together, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana’s combined contribution of 855 (17.1%) of all selected candidates reflects their shared commitment to nurturing talent.

Beyond financial support, the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships equip students with resources to grow holistically. Scholars benefit from:

Mentorship by industry leaders and experts to guide academic and professional development.

Workshops, seminars, and technical training to develop leadership, technical, and soft skills.

Opportunities to participate in volunteer work and social initiatives, encouraging them to give back to society.

The programme empowers scholars to overcome barriers and focus on realising their potential. Many past scholars have gone on to secure placements in leading global companies, excel in research, and make meaningful contributions to their fields.

How to Check Your Results

For more information about the results of Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2024-25, please visit: Reliance foundation's website. Students who have applied for the scholarships, may check their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Click on the link to visit the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2023-'24 results page:

Step 2: Enter your 17-digit Application Number or registered Email Id

Step 3: Click on submit button

The application status is categorised as "Shortlisted", "Waitlisted" and "Not Shortlisted".

Since its inception, Reliance Foundation has reached over 28,000 youth through its scholarship programmes. With the Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarships launched in 1996 and the Reliance Foundation Scholarships introduced in 2020, the organisation continues to uplift deserving students, enabling them to realise their potential.

In December 2022, on Shri Dhirubhai Ambani’s 90th birth anniversary, Mrs. Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, announced the organisation’s commitment to awarding 50,000 scholarships over 10 years. With 5,100 scholarships awarded annually, this initiative is India’s largest private scholarship programme.

Reliance Foundation’s work is a testament to its belief that education is the key to unlocking India’s potential. By nurturing young talent and fostering academic excellence, the Foundation is paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for the nation.