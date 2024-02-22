Andhra Pradesh preparing to use AI in medical education

VIJAYAWADA: AP chief secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy has directed Medical and Health officials to take up suitable preliminary exercise for introducing artificial intelligence (AI) technology in medical education being imparted in Andhra Pradesh.

He was reviewing with senior officials medical services including Arogyasri, distribution of medicines to long-term patients and introduction of AI technology in medical education on Wednesday.

Jawahar Reddy pointed out that the government is giving highest priority to medical and education sectors in the state, spending thousands of crores on them, including infrastructure.

“To get better results, AP government would like to introduce AI in medical education, so that people can get immediate or quicker benefits. Medical officials should hold a preliminary-level exercise and prepare a report on use of artificial intelligence in this sector. AI can be very useful for students studying medical education in areas like robot-assisted surgeries, drug dosage and delivery, epidemic prediction and prevention, rare disease identification, specific disease patterns and age-specific ailments,” the chief secretary pointed out.

He suggested that steps be taken to bring an alternative approach in reaching patients on time.

Special principal secretary (Medical & Health) M.T. Krishna Babu explained measures being taken to smoothly implement the employees' health scheme (EMS). He pointed out that the deadline for employees' medical reimbursement scheme is end of March next month. Similarly, steps are being taken to increase the ceiling limit for procedures that have not yet been covered under EHS.

Explaining about distribution of Arogyasri cards, Krishna Babu said out of total 1,43,60,620 cards, 1,13,48,378 cards have been delivered. 79,78,000 cards are being distributed and another 33,70,000 cards are to be distributed.

Regarding distribution of medicines to chronic patients, he said as against the description of 25,742 prescriptions, 20,620 medicines have been dispatched. Distribution of the other 4,172 medicines is under process.

The special CS explained the treatments being provided to people under Jagananna Arogya Suraksha Pathakam-1 and 2, apart from other services.

Health commissioner J. Niwas, APMSIDC MD Muralidhar Reddy, secondary health director Dr. S. Venkateswar, DME Dr. Narasimham and Arogyasri CEO Balaji also participated in the meeting.