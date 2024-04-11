Andhra Pradesh Extends Deadline for KGBV Class XI Admissions

Visakhapatnam: Great news for girls seeking admission to Class XI in Andhra Pradesh's Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs)! The application deadline has been extended until April 20, 2024.

This extension applies only to Class XI admissions for the upcoming academic year (2024-25). The deadline for Class VI admissions and remaining seats in Classes VII, VIII, and IX remains April 10, 2024.

As of Wednesday, over 45,600 applications have been received for Class VI, over 29,600 for the newly extended Class XI deadline, and over 8,300 for remaining seats in Classes VII-IX.

Only girls are eligible to apply for KGBVs. Applications must be submitted online through the official website: https://apkgbv.apcfss.in/.

Selected students will be informed via phone message and through notifications displayed on the respective school notice boards.

For further details, applicants can contact the RTE Toll Free number 18004258599. The annual income limit for eligibility is Rs 1,20,000 for rural students and Rs 1,40,000 for urban students.