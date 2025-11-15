AI Vidya Launched to Train 1 Lakh Youth from Underserved Communities in AI

India today witnessed the formal launch of AI Vidya, a nationwide initiative aimed at democratizing access to Artificial Intelligence education for underserved communities. With an ambitious vision, the organisation announced that it will train 1,00,000 AI engineers over the next five years, focusing on students from underprivileged and under-employed families.

Founded by Raj Varma, AI Vidya seeks to close the opportunity gap that prevents talented youth from entering high-growth tech sectors. The platform will offer industry-aligned AI programs, full and partial scholarships, personal mentorship, and strong placement pathways — ensuring that socio-economic barriers do not limit a student's future.

“Our mission is simple yet powerful: Talent is universal, but opportunity must be created,” said founder Raj Varma. “We are committed to giving students from disadvantaged backgrounds a real chance at building meaningful careers in AI. Over the next five years, we will train one lakh AI engineers and uplift entire families and communities. AI is reshaping the future — and every young mind deserves to be part of that future.”

The organisation detailed key program features, including scholarships for disadvantaged students, a hybrid learning model combining online modules with hands-on labs, and career-focused training in AI, GenAI, ML, LLMs, RAG, AI agents and cloud technologies. Employer partnerships and guided placement support will help learners secure industry roles.

AI Vidya describes itself as a mission-driven education initiative designed to create large-scale socio-economic impact by enabling access to high-quality AI training. Its long-term goal is to empower one lakh young Indians from underserved families to become job-ready AI engineers within five years.