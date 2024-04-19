Admission to Grade-I: HC Sends Notices to Centre and State

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre, the state government and commissioner of school education, directing them to submit their contentions on the mandate issued by the Union ministry of education that a child should be aged over six years with a cut-off date of March 31 as eligibility for admission into Grade-1.

In its notice dated February 15, the Union ministry had cited the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

Challenging the same, advocate Pesarikayala Pareekshith Reddy from Injapur village of Rangareddy district filed a PIL before the High Court as a party-in-person.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar, heard the petition. The petitioner said the regulation was preventing admission of students into pre-school and thereupon pre-primary schools.



He said neither the NEP 2020 nor RTE 2009 requires mandated the age of six for admission into Grade-1. This restriction was adding to the addiction to mobile phones at a very young age as they stayed at home, causing serious damage to their physical and mental well-being, Pareekshith Reddy said.



