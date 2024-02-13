Rishi Shekhar Shukla from Hyderabad Tops JEE Mains 2024

Hyderabad: Rishi Shekhar Shukla, a diligent student hailing from Hyderabad secured a perfect 100 percentile in the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. He is a student of Aakash BYJU’S. His accomplishment not only positions him as the institute’s highest scorer nationally as well as in the state of Telangana but also underscores his unwavering commitment and academic excellence in one of India's most competitive exams. The National Testing Agency unveiled the results earlier today, marking the commencement of the first of the two scheduled Joint Entrance Examinations for Engineering this year.

Enrolling in Aakash’s classroom program with the aspiration of conquering the formidable IIT JEE, renowned as the most challenging entrance exam globally, Rishi Shekhar Shukla credits his ascent to the top percentiles to his dedication to comprehending fundamental concepts and maintaining a disciplined study regimen. Expressing gratitude, he remarked, “I am thankful to Aakash for aiding me in both aspects. Without the institute’s comprehensive content and coaching, mastering the concepts of numerous subjects within a short timeframe would have been unlikely.”

Congratulating Rishi Shekhar Shukla, Mr Dheeraj Misra, Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S, commended, “Rishi’s remarkable performance exemplifies Aakash BYJU’S commitment to empowering students with comprehensive coaching and innovative learning solutions, thereby enabling them to excel in competitive examinations. We wish him all the best for the next attempt as well as his future endeavours.”

JEE (Mains) is structured in two sessions to provide students with multiple opportunities to enhance their scores. While JEE Advanced exclusively facilitates admissions to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Main serves as the gateway to numerous National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally-aided engineering colleges across India. Participation in JEE Main is a prerequisite for appearing in JEE Advanced.