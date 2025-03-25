GUS Education India Recognized as Great Place To Work

Hyderabad: GUS Education India (GEI) has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® Certified organization, reinforcing its commitment to fostering a high-trust and high-performance culture.

The certification is based on five key pillars of workplace culture—Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie—where GEI has excelled. GEI received an impressive 79% score on the Trust Index, reflecting employees’ confidence in the organization’s leadership, fairness, and overall work environment. This marks a testament to its unwavering focus on employee experience, inclusivity, and workplace excellence.



Expressing his pride in this achievement, Shashi Jaligama, Managing Director, GUS Education India, said: "At GEI, our people are at the heart of everything we do. Earning the Great Place to Work® certification reflects our ongoing efforts to build an inclusive, empowering, and growth-oriented workplace. We remain committed to fostering a culture where every employee feels valued, motivated, and inspired to contribute to our collective success."



This recognition underscores GEI’s dedication to creating an environment that nurtures innovation, collaboration, and professional growth, making it a truly great place to work.



The Great Place To Work® Institute is a global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, conducting extensive assessments across industries. The certification process includes an in-depth culture audit, and an anonymous employee survey based on the proprietary ‘Trust Index’ model, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of workplace practices.