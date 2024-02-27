95pc of Students, Professionals Familiar with Online Education: Study

New Delhi: College Vidya, a one-stop solution for making informed online education choices, has released the findings of an extensive research study focused on the awareness levels and perceptions of online education among students and working professionals in India. The study, aimed at bridging the gap in understanding the factors influencing the adoption of online education, has shed light on the challenges and opportunities in this transformative landscape.

In the wake of the global shift towards online education, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in India has granted equivalent status to online courses. However, there persists a significant gap in awareness among the masses about online education as a viable mode of higher studies. To address this gap, College Vidya undertook this study to gain insights into the awareness levels, concerns, and preferences of students and working professionals regarding online education. The study utilized a combination of primary data collection techniques, including face-to-face & paper surveys and structured telephone interviews along with insights from students, working professionals and academic counsellors.

Key findings of the study revealed that more than 95% of students and working professionals are aware of online education, with 70% of students expressing their willingness to pursue it. However, only 46.6% of working professionals have pursued online courses in the last one year, indicating an inertia in the enrolment of online courses as compared to the awareness about it. Among students, 81% identified timesaving as a primary benefit, while 69% emphasized cost-effectiveness. Additionally, 56% appreciated the flexibility in attendance that online learning affords. Similarly, among working professionals, 54% recognized timesaving, while 52% valued the opportunity for upskilling. Furthermore, 51% highlighted the flexibility that online education provides, demonstrating its multifaceted appeal across different demographics

The study also uncovered major inhibitors to adopting online education. Surprisingly, 70% of students and 45% of working professionals expressed dissatisfaction due to the absence of face-to-face interaction in the online mode of education. Additionally, 63% of students and 38% of professionals felt it lacked practical exposure. Alarmingly, 62% of students and 40% of professionals perceived that degrees being offered in the name of online courses may be fraud, while 55% of students and 31% of professionals questioned its equivalency to traditional degrees.

Rohit Gupta, Co-founder & COO, College Vidya said "Education is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and online education is at the forefront of this transformation. The insights revealed by this study are invaluable in shaping the future of education in India. At College Vidya, we are committed to leveraging these findings to drive meaningful change and empower students and professionals to embrace the opportunities presented by online education. We strive to ensure that our vision to make online education accessible for anybody and everybody willing to grow in their career gets realized."

With a rich heritage stemming from the founders' 25+ years of close experience with the student fraternity, College Vidya has positioned itself as the nation's foremost and one-stop solution for online education. Recognizing the nation's educational landscape, the company aims to tackle challenges and seize opportunities in online education. By understanding these dynamics, they strive to propel the adoption of online learning, benefiting both students and professionals alike, and tapping into the vast potential it offers for educational advancement.