  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Education 30 Dec 2022 SSC exams-2023 from ...
Education

SSC exams-2023 from April 3 in AP 

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Dec 31, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2022, 12:54 am IST
The last date for applications ended on Dec 24 but students can do so with late fees of Rs 50 till Dec 29, Rs 200 till January 2 and Rs 500 till January 9. — DC file image
 The last date for applications ended on Dec 24 but students can do so with late fees of Rs 50 till Dec 29, Rs 200 till January 2 and Rs 500 till January 9. — DC file image

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will start on April 3, 2023. The exams would cover six subjects and be held daily from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

School education commissioner S Sureshkumar said 6,60,859 students have applied for the exams. The last date for applications ended on Dec 24 but students can do so with late fees of Rs 50 till Dec 29, Rs 200 till January 2 and Rs 500 till January 9.

Examinations for first language paper-1 (group-A) and first language paper-1 (composite course) would be held on  April 3, the second language paper on  April 6, English on April 8, Mathematics on  April 10, social studies on  April 15, first language paper-2 (composite course) and OSSC main language paper -1 (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) on  April 17.

The last exam of OSSC main language paper-2  (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) and SSC vocational course (theory) will be conducted on April 18.

The commissioner said exam-fee exemption is given for the students of KGBV schools and PH category. If schools collected excess money from students for SSC exams, the government would take stern action.

Director of government examinations, D Devananda Reddy, said SSC Exams-2023 will be held strictly as per schedule without any change, even if the government declares public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates mentioned in the time-table.

He said all the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC academic course and OSSC course candidates.

...
Tags: ap ssc exams, andhra pradesh class x exams, andhra pradesh secondary school certificate
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

AP releases Inter exams schedule -- from March 15 to April 4
No winter break for CBSE class 9 students, annual exams slated to begin on Jan 2

Latest From Education

The state government on Wednesday gave its assent for the class 9 final examinations and class 10 SSC board examination assessments to be done on basis of six papers, instead of 11. (Representational image)

Six-paper pattern to continue for SSC classes 9, 10

The application forms can be obtained from all labour department offices and filled-in forms are to be submitted to the respective assistance labour commissioner by February 15, 2023. — Representational Image/DC

Labour welfare board calls for scholarship applications

The supplementary courses in medical education will be in anaesthesia, operation theatre, respiratory therapy, renal dialysis, neuroscience, critical care, radiology and imaging, audiology and speech therapy, medical records sciences, optometry, cardiac care and cardiovascular technology. — Representational Image/DC

Telangana: G.O. issued to start medical B Sc. courses

More details can be found on www.dhruva.ac.in or +91 70286-00333. Last date for registrations will be January 24. (Photo By Arrangement)

Registrations for Dhruva's Muqabla fest now open



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Education

Six-paper pattern to continue for SSC classes 9, 10

The state government on Wednesday gave its assent for the class 9 final examinations and class 10 SSC board examination assessments to be done on basis of six papers, instead of 11. (Representational image)

Labour welfare board calls for scholarship applications

The application forms can be obtained from all labour department offices and filled-in forms are to be submitted to the respective assistance labour commissioner by February 15, 2023. — Representational Image/DC

Telangana: G.O. issued to start medical B Sc. courses

The supplementary courses in medical education will be in anaesthesia, operation theatre, respiratory therapy, renal dialysis, neuroscience, critical care, radiology and imaging, audiology and speech therapy, medical records sciences, optometry, cardiac care and cardiovascular technology. — Representational Image/DC

No winter break for CBSE class 9 students, annual exams slated to begin on Jan 2

Final exams begin for CBSE Class 9 students from January 2. (Representational image: PTI)

School semesters, tablets could revolutionise education in AP

Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana has described it as a revolutionary decision of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. — DC File Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->