SSC exams-2023 from April 3 in AP 

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations will start on April 3, 2023. The exams would cover six subjects and be held daily from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

School education commissioner S Sureshkumar said 6,60,859 students have applied for the exams. The last date for applications ended on Dec 24 but students can do so with late fees of Rs 50 till Dec 29, Rs 200 till January 2 and Rs 500 till January 9.

Examinations for first language paper-1 (group-A) and first language paper-1 (composite course) would be held on April 3, the second language paper on April 6, English on April 8, Mathematics on April 10, social studies on April 15, first language paper-2 (composite course) and OSSC main language paper -1 (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) on April 17.

The last exam of OSSC main language paper-2 (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) and SSC vocational course (theory) will be conducted on April 18.

The commissioner said exam-fee exemption is given for the students of KGBV schools and PH category. If schools collected excess money from students for SSC exams, the government would take stern action.

Director of government examinations, D Devananda Reddy, said SSC Exams-2023 will be held strictly as per schedule without any change, even if the government declares public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates mentioned in the time-table.

He said all the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC academic course and OSSC course candidates.