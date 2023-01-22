Use government schools, Kishan tells students

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy has said that studying in a government-run school should be seen as an opportunity and some of the greatest leaders India has seen, started their education in government schools.

Speaking during a ‘Pareeksha pe charcha’ meeting at the Round Table Government School in Filmnagar on Saturday, Kishan Reddy addressing students, said, “There is no need to feel awkward about going to a government school. Make the best use of it, with dedication, and self-confidence and you will achieve your goals.”

The meeting was held as a precursor event for the January 27 Pareeksha pe charcha programme to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

“If you do not understand what the teacher says, or if you have doubts or questions, you should not hesitate to ask. Only when doubts are cleared will you understand the subject fully and make better progress,” he told the students.

Kishan Reddy also said that it was normal for students to feel the stress of examinations as they get nearer. “It is to dispel this fear, the apprehension that the Prime Minister started the Pareeksha pe charcha programme and he will interact online with crores of students on January 27,” he said.