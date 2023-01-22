Government school students stun HPS expo visitors with inventions

HYDERABAD: Students from state government-run residential schools, with their low-cost and multi-purpose inventions ranging from ventilators to agricultural tools from repurposed wood, stole the show on the second day of a science fest held by the Hyderabad Public School’s Begumpet branch as part of its centenary celebrations on Saturday.

Thousands of students from schools in the city, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Medak and Rangareddy districts took part in the celebrations.

Among the popular stalls was one offering non-toxic and chemical-free tattooes, and a Van de Graaf generator set up by HPS students.

Another standout was a solo exhibition put up by five-year-old pre-primary student Adhyant Baypuneni, of HPS, who grabbed the attention of all with his well-detailed 21 drawings. His mother Padmaja said that Adhyant was a national medallist, while his father said that the child could sketch things he witnesses with a ballpoint pen or a charcoal pencil.

Adhyant said that he loved to draw dinosaurs, aeroplanes and trains, while his parents added that there are times when he drew non-stop for over hours, with a seven-hour stretch being the highest.

Visiting students said they had a blast. “I learnt the importance of soil and plants. I will be planting a few saplings in school as well as at home,” said Vishal P., a Class 7 government school student.

Besides a low-cost ventilator, students of Telangana Welfare Residential Educational Society (TSWRIES) came up with a sound sensor-based tool to start/stop the flow of water and a stick that helps the blind sense danger by emitting noise.

Students from Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Society (TTWREIS) showcased a tool to recycle plastic, a tool to automatically supply water to dry fields and a multi-purpose low-cost cycle that helps plant seeds, remove weeds and sprinkle pesticides.

The second day had several workshops for students from school to those pursuing doctorates. A workshop on science writing and professional networking, titled ‘Impact Science’, was open to masters and PhD students, and researchers.

A series of fun STEM games were also conducted, while a computer area, comprising a coding experience zone, robotics, drones, AI dance and AI art, was a big hit.

A series of inspiring talks and panel discussions, titled ‘unlocking the secrets of the universe’, ‘national security and our technology edge’, ‘space rocks’, ‘science busking! Make science fun’, ‘ask me anything about AI’ and ‘how did I make it to Stanford University’ were held for students.

A JAM (just-a-minute) competition and a science quiz were also conducted, while renowned comedian Biswa Kalyan hosted a talk show on the day.