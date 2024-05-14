2024 APRS, APRJC and DC CET Results Released

Vijayawada: State government has declared results of the Common Entrance Test (CET) held on April 25, 2024, for admissions into AP residential schools and AP residential junior and degree colleges.

AP holds APRS CAT and APRJC & DC common entrance tests for admissions into 5th class, leftover vacancies in 6th and 8th classes in AP Residential Schools; first year intermediate in AP junior colleges, and first year degree in AP degree college in Nagarjunasagar.

Releasing the results on Tuesday, AP School Education commissioner S. Suresh Kumar said admissions into class 5, leftover vacancies in classes 6th to 8th in 38 general AP residential schools, and SC and ST category seats in 12 minority AP residential schools will be made based on merit in the exams, roaster and preference given by the candidate in the application.

He said selection the list will be made available on https://aprs.apcfss.in/ and jnbnivas logins of the schools concerned.

Information will also be sent to selected candidates through SMS by May 15.

Admissions in schools will be provided to selected students from May 16 in 1:1 ratio based on merit in the exam, roster and preference.

Similarly, AP Residential Educational Institutions secretary R. Narasimha Rao said admissions into AP residential junior colleges will be provided through counselling from May 20 to May 22 in Andhra and Rayalaseema regions separately in 1:5 ratio based on merit in the examination, roster and option given by the candidates.

Admissions in the AP Residential Degree College will be provided through counselling on May 23 to all students in Guntur in 1:10 ratio based on merit in the examination and roster.

However, direct admissions are already being provided to minority category students without any entrance exam in seats meant for them in classes 5th to 8th in the 12 minority schools, and first year intermediate in the three minority junior colleges.