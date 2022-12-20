  
Education 20 Dec 2022 Andhra Pradesh varsi ...
Education

Andhra Pradesh varsities avoid GO-110 to hike wages for contract faculty

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 20, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 21, 2022, 1:07 am IST
Out of the 14 government-run universities, only Nagarjuna University started implementation of the GO by revising wages for the contract staff from July, 2022. — collegedunia.com
 Out of the 14 government-run universities, only Nagarjuna University started implementation of the GO by revising wages for the contract staff from July, 2022. — collegedunia.com

Vijayawada: Several universities in AP are not implementing GO- 110 issued by the state government to hike the wages of assistant professors working on contract basis since June.

The government issued the order in June last, increasing the wages of teachers up to Rs 40,000 for those having PhD and Rs 35,000 for those having no PhD. This was in addition to providing them Rs 1,000 per annum from the time they joined the university service.

The contract assistant professors have been eagerly waiting to get their revised wages.

Out of the 14 government-run universities, only Nagarjuna University started implementation of the GO by revising wages for the contract staff from July, 2022. Some universities started the process and some universities did an interpretation of the GO in their own ways and imposed certain conditions for the salary hike.

Rayalaseema university is insisting on faculty members having the PhD degree, NET and SLET as a precondition to have their salaries raised. This, even as the UGC had ordered that those who enrolled for PhD in 2009 are exempted from having NET and SLET qualifications.

So, those having PhD after they enrolled for it in 2009 are not sure whether they get the hike on par with the PhD holders or not.

Meanwhile, Andhra University hinted that it would not hike the salary to assistant professors working on contract basis, despite the GO-110.

The government order had made it clear that whatever be the burden of the hike effected, it must be borne by the universities themselves after passing a resolution in their executive councils.

The practice of universities was to hold executive council meetings in their own premises with their vice chancellors serving as chairman for each EC and taking important decisions pertaining to the day-to-day functioning of the universities. Now, however, the venue for the EC meetings has been shifted to the capital city.

The state council of higher education chairman and higher education special chief secretary serve as members in the executive council.

Several universities are holding a series of meetings with top government officials on the wage hike for the contract staff and accordingly pass a resolution in their respective EC meetings.

A team leader of the contract assistant professors working in AP universities said, “We appeal to the state government to direct the universities to hike their wages as per the GO-110 and pay also the wage arrears immediately. We had got the GO issued after waiting for a long time and any further delay for its implementation is unacceptable.”

 

...
Tags: andhra university, rayalaseema university, acharya nagarjuna university, andhra pradesh universities, go-110, hike in wages for university contract staff
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Education

The system enables children to self-assess their level under which there are 40–50 questions after each chapter and mock tests in different grades. (Representational photo: DC)

Jagan to distribute e-tabs to 5 lakh students

Those whose participation time crossed three years are also eligible to avail the sports quota. (Representational Image/AFP)

Players worried over failure to get seats under sports quota 

File photo of Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod. (DC Image)

Minister says Telangana has most gurukul schools in India

Intermediate Public Examinations-2023 will be held from March 15 for first and second-year intermediate students in Telangana state — Representational Image/PTI

Intermediate examinations to start on March 15



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Education

Intermediate examinations to start on March 15

Intermediate Public Examinations-2023 will be held from March 15 for first and second-year intermediate students in Telangana state — Representational Image/PTI

Minister says Telangana has most gurukul schools in India

File photo of Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod. (DC Image)

JNTU-K VC cracks whip against negligent faculty, staff

Prasada Raju has directed permanent and contract faculty members to attend duty by 9 a.m. Even directors or those holding other posts are taking classes for students for the prescribed number of hours. (File image)

Andhra Pradesh schools to adopt two-semester system from next academic year

Jagan Mohan Reddy government is introducing the semester system of education in government schools from classes I to X. (Representational image: PTI)

Nod to fill vacant posts, curriculum change for children in AP's Anganwadis

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the curriculum in Anganwadis should be changed and modernized for the mental development of the children from an early stage. (DC FIle Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->