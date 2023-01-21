Hyderabad sent more students to US than Mumbai, Delhi

According to the report, among the US universities that enrol the most students from Hyderabad are those in California, New York City, Chicago and Florida. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad topped Indian cities in sending students for higher education to the US. The city sent more students than Mumbai and New Delhi combined, according to a report by the Open Doors, published by the Institute of International Education (IIE) and sponsored by the US state department.

According to the Open Doors report, while there were 2.61 lakh international students enrolling in US universities, India was ahead of the curve with about 75,000 visas being granted to students from various cities. At least 30 per cent of all student visas were issued to students from Hyderabad, followed by Mumbai and Delhi.

According to the report, among the US universities that enrol the most students from Hyderabad are those in California, New York City, Chicago and Florida. An international consulting company named Study Group claimed to have seen a threefold rise in enrolment at its partner universities.

The majority of students choose to enrol in computer science courses with a focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, robotics etc. with an eye toward their future career outlook and job prospects. After computer courses, business and social science programmes appeared to be in demand.

Other than the US, Canada is a favourite destination for Indian students seeking higher education. Between January and November, approximately 1.3 lakh students were issued education visas to study in Canada, which is a 17 per cent increase over the previous record set in 2019.

According to Immigration Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC), Canada, 61,000 new permits have already been given in 2022. Ontario is the top destination.

On the other hand, for the year ending in September 2022, the UK government gave nearly 1.25 lakh visas to Indian students, a 273 per cent rise from the previous year. London is the most popular destination for Indian students as it allows part-time employment.

While there has been a noticeable fall in the number of students from Punjab and Haryana going abroad, students from Mumbai and Bengaluru are favouring the UK. Gujarat is the second-largest city to send students who desire to study in Canada after Punjab.