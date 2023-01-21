  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Education 20 Jan 2023 Hyderabad sent more ...
Education

Hyderabad sent more students to US than Mumbai, Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jan 21, 2023, 12:04 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2023, 1:07 am IST
According to the report, among the US universities that enrol the most students from Hyderabad are those in California, New York City, Chicago and Florida. (Representational Image: DC)
 According to the report, among the US universities that enrol the most students from Hyderabad are those in California, New York City, Chicago and Florida. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad topped Indian cities in sending students for higher education to the US. The city sent more students than Mumbai and New Delhi combined, according to a report by the Open Doors, published by the Institute of International Education (IIE) and sponsored by the US state department.

According to the Open Doors report, while there were 2.61 lakh international students enrolling in US universities, India was ahead of the curve with about 75,000 visas being granted to students from various cities. At least 30 per cent of all student visas were issued to students from Hyderabad, followed by Mumbai and Delhi.

According to the report, among the US universities that enrol the most students from Hyderabad are those in California, New York City, Chicago and Florida. An international consulting company named Study Group claimed to have seen a threefold rise in enrolment at its partner universities.

The majority of students choose to enrol in computer science courses with a focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, robotics etc. with an eye toward their future career outlook and job prospects. After computer courses, business and social science programmes appeared to be in demand.

Other than the US, Canada is a favourite destination for Indian students seeking higher education. Between January and November, approximately 1.3 lakh students were issued education visas to study in Canada, which is a 17 per cent increase over the previous record set in 2019.

According to Immigration Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC), Canada, 61,000 new permits have already been given in 2022. Ontario is the top destination.

On the other hand, for the year ending in September 2022, the UK government gave nearly 1.25 lakh visas to Indian students, a 273 per cent rise from the previous year. London is the most popular destination for Indian students as it allows part-time employment.

While there has been a noticeable fall in the number of students from Punjab and Haryana going abroad, students from Mumbai and Bengaluru are favouring the UK. Gujarat is the second-largest city to send students who desire to study in Canada after Punjab.

...
Tags: hyderabad news, higher education, us news, mumbai news, delhi news, institute of international education (iie), us state department, us universities, student visas, canada news, immigration refugees and citizenship canada (ircc), uk government, london, punjab news, gujarat news, haryana news, bengaluru news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Education

Ph.D. admissions were rejected to the students by the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. — PTI File Image

Agriculture university students rejected in ICAR admissions

The Governor was speaking at the convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) on Thursday.––DC File Image

Varsities must focus on R&D, viable projects: Governor

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter)

Jagan calls for job-oriented curriculum and certified online courses for students

According to Telangana State BC study circles Director K. Aloke Kumar, 182 candidates who were trained for Group-I preliminary test by the BC Study circles/centres in the State had qualified for the main examination.(Photo: www.tspsc.gov.in)

TSBC study circles to offer free coaching for TSPSC Group-I mains



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Education

Jagan calls for job-oriented curriculum and certified online courses for students

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter)

TSBC study circles to offer free coaching for TSPSC Group-I mains

According to Telangana State BC study circles Director K. Aloke Kumar, 182 candidates who were trained for Group-I preliminary test by the BC Study circles/centres in the State had qualified for the main examination.(Photo: www.tspsc.gov.in)

Only 70 per cent of the syllabus over, say inter students in Telangana

According to a few principals, they still have a lot of time to finish the portion, even as final exams begin in March. — DC Image

Telangana government schools scramble to finish Class X syllabus, no time to revise

Textbooks were given late and there is a lack of teachers in most government schools. (Representative Image)

Neanderthal Comet image captured by OU students

Image of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) captured by OU astronomy department students (Photo by arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->