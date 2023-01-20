Agriculture university students rejected in ICAR admissions

KAKINADA: The Indian Council of Agriculture Research Institute (ICAR) has rejected admissions to PG courses for those who studied Agriculture B.Sc in Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University’s constituent college in Rajamahendravaram.

The future of 25 students is now in jeopardy as the university failed to get accreditation for the college. The students say they have studied the four-year Agriculture B.Sc in various categories in the college after securing ranks through AP EAPCET or AP EAMCET.

According to sources, 25 students bagged ranks in ICAR entrance examination and got the admissions in colleges in other states. Later, nearly 13 students were informed that their admissions were nullified due to lack of accreditation to the Rajamahendravaram college. The students approached the vice-chancellor of the university and he has promised them to hold discussions with ICAR or they can be accommodated in the University’s PG colleges.

However, Ph.D. admissions were rejected to the students by The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.

“Our future is in jeopardy. Some colleges accepted 12 students, but some colleges have rejected admissions. We want to apply for jobs in agriculture-related sectors. We may not get jobs in other states or with the central government due to this problem,’’ a student has said.

College dean Prof Symaraj Naik told DC that the college could not get the accreditation as the institution did not have its own buildings. "The construction of buildings is under way," he said.

Parents expressed anger over the negligence of the Acharya NG Ranga University that led to problems for their children.