  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Education 20 Jan 2023 Agriculture universi ...
Education

Agriculture university students rejected in ICAR admissions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Jan 20, 2023, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2023, 1:01 am IST
Ph.D. admissions were rejected to the students by the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. — PTI File Image
 Ph.D. admissions were rejected to the students by the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. — PTI File Image

KAKINADA: The Indian Council of Agriculture Research Institute (ICAR) has rejected admissions to PG courses for those who studied Agriculture B.Sc in Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University’s constituent college in Rajamahendravaram.

The future of 25 students is now in jeopardy as the university failed to get accreditation for the college. The students say they have studied the four-year Agriculture B.Sc in various categories in the college after securing ranks through AP EAPCET or AP EAMCET.

According to sources, 25 students bagged ranks in ICAR entrance examination and got the admissions in colleges in other states. Later, nearly 13 students were informed that their admissions were nullified due to lack of accreditation to the Rajamahendravaram college. The students approached the vice-chancellor of the university and he has promised them to hold discussions with ICAR or they can be accommodated in the University’s PG colleges.

However, Ph.D. admissions were rejected to the students by The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.

 “Our future is in jeopardy. Some colleges accepted 12 students, but some colleges have rejected admissions. We want to apply for jobs in agriculture-related sectors. We may not get jobs in other states or with the central government due to this problem,’’ a student has said.

College dean Prof Symaraj Naik told DC that the college could not get the accreditation as the institution did not have its own buildings. "The construction of buildings is under way," he said.

Parents expressed anger over the negligence of the Acharya NG Ranga University that led to problems for their children.

...
Tags: ap eamcet, ap eapcet, indian council of agriculture research institute (icar), icar rejects admission to agri pg courses, acharya ng ranga agricultural university


Latest From Education

According to the report, among the US universities that enrol the most students from Hyderabad are those in California, New York City, Chicago and Florida. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad sent more students to US than Mumbai, Delhi

The Governor was speaking at the convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) on Thursday.––DC File Image

Varsities must focus on R&D, viable projects: Governor

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter)

Jagan calls for job-oriented curriculum and certified online courses for students

According to Telangana State BC study circles Director K. Aloke Kumar, 182 candidates who were trained for Group-I preliminary test by the BC Study circles/centres in the State had qualified for the main examination.(Photo: www.tspsc.gov.in)

TSBC study circles to offer free coaching for TSPSC Group-I mains



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Education

Jagan calls for job-oriented curriculum and certified online courses for students

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter)

TSBC study circles to offer free coaching for TSPSC Group-I mains

According to Telangana State BC study circles Director K. Aloke Kumar, 182 candidates who were trained for Group-I preliminary test by the BC Study circles/centres in the State had qualified for the main examination.(Photo: www.tspsc.gov.in)

Only 70 per cent of the syllabus over, say inter students in Telangana

According to a few principals, they still have a lot of time to finish the portion, even as final exams begin in March. — DC Image

Telangana government schools scramble to finish Class X syllabus, no time to revise

Textbooks were given late and there is a lack of teachers in most government schools. (Representative Image)

Neanderthal Comet image captured by OU students

Image of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) captured by OU astronomy department students (Photo by arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->