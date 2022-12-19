Intermediate examinations to start on March 15

Hyderabad: Intermediate Public Examinations-2023 will be held from March 15 for first and second-year intermediate students in Telangana state, according to the tentative time-table released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate
Education (TSBIE) on Monday.
Exams will start on March 15 for first-year students and on March 16 for
Intermediate students in their second year. All exams will take place
between 9 am and 12 pm.
Practical exams will be conducted between February 15 and March 2 for both
general and vocational courses, including on Sundays, in two sessions from 9
am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam for ethics and human values
will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on March 4, and the exam for
environmental education will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on March 6.
For the first years, Part II: Second language paper I will be conducted on
March 15 followed by Part I: English paper I on March 17, Part III:
Mathematics paper I-A, Botany paper- I, Political Science paper- I on March
20, Mathematics paper I-B, Zoology paper- I, History paper- I on March 23,
Physics paper –I and Economics paper – I on March 25, Chemistry paper – I
and Commerce paper – I on March 28, Public administration paper – I, Bridge
Course Maths paper – I (for Bi.P.C students) on March 31 and Modern Language
paper – I and Geography paper – I on April 3.
For the second year, Part II: Second language paper II will be conducted on
March 16 followed by Part I: English paper II on March 18, Part III:
Mathematics paper II-A, Botany paper- II, Political Science paper- II on
March 21, Mathematics paper II-B, Zoology paper- II, History paper- II on
March 24, Physics paper – II and Economics paper – II on March 27, Chemistry
paper – II and Commerce paper – II on March 29, Public administration paper
– II, Bridge Course Maths paper – II (for Bi.P.C students) on April 1 and
Modern Language paper – II and Geography paper – II on April 4.