Intermediate examinations to start on March 15

Intermediate Public Examinations-2023 will be held from March 15 for first and second-year intermediate students in Telangana state — Representational Image/PTI

Hyderabad: Intermediate Public Examinations-2023 will be held from March 15 for first and second-year intermediate students in Telangana state, according to the tentative time-table released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate

Education (TSBIE) on Monday.

Exams will start on March 15 for first-year students and on March 16 for

Intermediate students in their second year. All exams will take place

between 9 am and 12 pm.

Practical exams will be conducted between February 15 and March 2 for both

general and vocational courses, including on Sundays, in two sessions from 9

am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam for ethics and human values

will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm on March 4, and the exam for

environmental education will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on March 6.

For the first years, Part II: Second language paper I will be conducted on

March 15 followed by Part I: English paper I on March 17, Part III:

Mathematics paper I-A, Botany paper- I, Political Science paper- I on March

20, Mathematics paper I-B, Zoology paper- I, History paper- I on March 23,

Physics paper –I and Economics paper – I on March 25, Chemistry paper – I

and Commerce paper – I on March 28, Public administration paper – I, Bridge

Course Maths paper – I (for Bi.P.C students) on March 31 and Modern Language

paper – I and Geography paper – I on April 3.

For the second year, Part II: Second language paper II will be conducted on

March 16 followed by Part I: English paper II on March 18, Part III:

Mathematics paper II-A, Botany paper- II, Political Science paper- II on

March 21, Mathematics paper II-B, Zoology paper- II, History paper- II on

March 24, Physics paper – II and Economics paper – II on March 27, Chemistry

paper – II and Commerce paper – II on March 29, Public administration paper

– II, Bridge Course Maths paper – II (for Bi.P.C students) on April 1 and

Modern Language paper – II and Geography paper – II on April 4.