  
Education 17 Dec 2022 Andhra Pradesh schoo ...
Education

Andhra Pradesh schools to adopt two-semester system from next academic year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Dec 17, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2022, 12:26 am IST
SCERT developed Class Vl and Class VIl textbooks in two-semester system from the academic year 2021–22 and 2022–23 respectively. Officials disclosed that the government will provide textbooks to students for the semesters at the starting of the academic year free of cost.— Representational Image/DC
 SCERT developed Class Vl and Class VIl textbooks in two-semester system from the academic year 2021–22 and 2022–23 respectively. Officials disclosed that the government will provide textbooks to students for the semesters at the starting of the academic year free of cost.— Representational Image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government is introducing the semester system of education in government schools from classes I to X. Introduction of this innovative system in Andhra Pradesh is expected to improve the quality of education and reduce the number of books students need to carry to their schools.

The semester system will further be helpful to both students and teachers in that it will make learning outcomes more meaningful.

Education department has issued an order introducing two semesters per year in government schools from Class I to Class IX from academic year 2023–24. The two-semester system will start for Class X from year 2024–25.

As per the order issued by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director B. Pratap Reddy, implementation of the two-semester system is in tune with the National Educational Policy – 2020. The semester system is part of NEP to reform school education in a big way and qualitatively transform the existing educational ecosystem.

SCERT conducted a detailed study of the curriculum, syllabus and textbooks of NCERT and other state boards in the country and abroad. The council developed textbooks for classes I to V in a bilingual format with a trimester system from the academic year 2020–21.  

In addition, SCERT developed Class Vl and Class VIl textbooks in two-semester system from the academic year 2021–22 and 2022–23 respectively.

Bringing in uniformity, an AP government order stated that district educational officers, additional project coordinators of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and principals of District Institute of Education and Training will follow the two-semester system from class I to IX from the academic year 2023–24. The semester system will be introduced for Class X from 2024–25

Officials disclosed that the government will provide textbooks to students for the semesters at the starting of the academic year free of cost.

Educationists say this is the first time in the history of state education that semester system is being introduced at the school level. This is an improvement on the earlier system, as students were finding it difficult to read the entire syllabus at once during a year. The semester system will make studies more manageable for students and help them gain mastery over a subject.

...
Tags: chief minister jaganmohan reddy, ap state council of educational research & training, national educational policy, district institute of education and training, semester-type education in andhra pradesh


Latest From Education

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the curriculum in Anganwadis should be changed and modernized for the mental development of the children from an early stage. (DC FIle Image)

Nod to fill vacant posts, curriculum change for children in AP's Anganwadis

The grant will help develop a blockchain platform with a robo-advising facility for on-boarding of around 1 million farmers across India in the pilot phase. The platform enables farm producing organisations to engage with farming ecosystem players, including lenders, input suppliers and output customers. (File Photo: DC)

Rs 1 cr MeitY grant for UoH faculty

Dhurv Pandya, a Class 10 student, stated that the teachers

CBSE new exam pattern leaves students, teachers confused

The man, identified as Samir Kalam, was found dead in his quarters in the morning, the institute said in a statement. (Representional DC Image)

IIT-G faculty member found hanging in quarters Guwahati



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Education

Nod to fill vacant posts, curriculum change for children in AP's Anganwadis

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the curriculum in Anganwadis should be changed and modernized for the mental development of the children from an early stage. (DC FIle Image)

Rs 1 cr MeitY grant for UoH faculty

The grant will help develop a blockchain platform with a robo-advising facility for on-boarding of around 1 million farmers across India in the pilot phase. The platform enables farm producing organisations to engage with farming ecosystem players, including lenders, input suppliers and output customers. (File Photo: DC)

CBSE new exam pattern leaves students, teachers confused

Dhurv Pandya, a Class 10 student, stated that the teachers
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->