Andhra Pradesh schools to adopt two-semester system from next academic year

VIJAYAWADA: Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government is introducing the semester system of education in government schools from classes I to X. Introduction of this innovative system in Andhra Pradesh is expected to improve the quality of education and reduce the number of books students need to carry to their schools.

The semester system will further be helpful to both students and teachers in that it will make learning outcomes more meaningful.

Education department has issued an order introducing two semesters per year in government schools from Class I to Class IX from academic year 2023–24. The two-semester system will start for Class X from year 2024–25.

As per the order issued by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director B. Pratap Reddy, implementation of the two-semester system is in tune with the National Educational Policy – 2020. The semester system is part of NEP to reform school education in a big way and qualitatively transform the existing educational ecosystem.

SCERT conducted a detailed study of the curriculum, syllabus and textbooks of NCERT and other state boards in the country and abroad. The council developed textbooks for classes I to V in a bilingual format with a trimester system from the academic year 2020–21.

In addition, SCERT developed Class Vl and Class VIl textbooks in two-semester system from the academic year 2021–22 and 2022–23 respectively.

Bringing in uniformity, an AP government order stated that district educational officers, additional project coordinators of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and principals of District Institute of Education and Training will follow the two-semester system from class I to IX from the academic year 2023–24. The semester system will be introduced for Class X from 2024–25

Officials disclosed that the government will provide textbooks to students for the semesters at the starting of the academic year free of cost.

Educationists say this is the first time in the history of state education that semester system is being introduced at the school level. This is an improvement on the earlier system, as students were finding it difficult to read the entire syllabus at once during a year. The semester system will make studies more manageable for students and help them gain mastery over a subject.