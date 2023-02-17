AP Polycet 2023 exam on May 10

Online filing of applications to appear for AP Polycet 2023 started today by AP State Board of Technical Education and Training chairperson Chadalavada Nagarani.

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Board of Technical Education and Training chairperson Chadalavada Nagarani on Thursday set the process rolling for online filing of applications to appear for AP Polycet 2023. The last date for submission of applications is April 30 for the exams that will be conducted on May 10 all across the state.

Participating in a programme at the office of the Commissioner of Technical Education, Nagarani released pamphlets with details of filling out the sample application form online and the process for polytechnic admissions for the new academic year.

She said free Polycet coaching will be provided to interested students in all government polytechnics immediately after completion of their Class X examinations. For more information and updates, candidates can visit the official website https://polycetap.nic.in. They may also personally contact the help centres at the nearest government polytechnics.

Nagarani explained that the exam will be conducted in offline mode for two hours in the multiple-choice format. Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will be able to get admitted into diploma courses, including mechanical, civil, computer engineering and electronics and communication engineering in government and private polytechnic colleges.

Technical Education joint director Padma Rao and State Technical Education and Training Council secretary Vijaya Bhaskar participated in the programme.